Caxton Associates LP Invests $243,000 in Equinix Inc (EQIX) Stock

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $484.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $454.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Equinix from $481.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Equinix in a report on Tuesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $477.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $496.08.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $444.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equinix Inc has a twelve month low of $335.29 and a twelve month high of $457.99. The firm has a market cap of $35.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($3.10). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Equinix Inc will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 26th. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.28. This represents a $9.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 47.56%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.97, for a total value of $2,151,718.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,190,577.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Camp Peter Van sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.93, for a total value of $478,829.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,522.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,513 shares of company stock worth $11,262,623 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

