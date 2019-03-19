Caxton Associates LP Purchases New Stake in Equifax Inc. (EFX)

Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,417 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Equifax by 1,172.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Equifax stock opened at $112.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Equifax Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.68 and a 12 month high of $138.69.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $835.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.49 million. Equifax had a net margin of 8.78% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Equifax Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFX. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Equifax from $128.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equifax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $103.00 price objective on shares of Equifax and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.45.

About Equifax

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

