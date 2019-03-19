Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (PEG)

Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. (NYSE:PEG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,101,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,539,261,000 after buying an additional 138,508 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 40,281,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,126,450,000 after buying an additional 545,315 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $493,441,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,527,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,147,000 after buying an additional 489,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG stock opened at $59.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $30.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.41. Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.84 and a 12-month high of $59.95.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 17th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 19th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.10.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Stuart J. Black sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.07, for a total transaction of $354,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,627.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ralph Izzo sold 52,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.87, for a total transaction of $2,665,893.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 462,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,538,871.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,219 shares of company stock valued at $8,962,684 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; and distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

