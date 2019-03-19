CBS Co. (CBS) Shares Bought by AT Bancorp

AT Bancorp grew its stake in CBS Co. (NYSE:CBS) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,031 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,395 shares during the quarter. AT Bancorp’s holdings in CBS were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in CBS by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 756,911 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $33,092,000 after acquiring an additional 222,326 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its position in CBS by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 323,487 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $14,143,000 after acquiring an additional 73,975 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in CBS during the fourth quarter worth about $281,000. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its position in CBS by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 103,854 shares of the media conglomerate’s stock worth $4,541,000 after acquiring an additional 49,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CBS during the fourth quarter worth about $484,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBS. TheStreet lowered shares of CBS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of CBS in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Imperial Capital restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target (down from $75.00) on shares of CBS in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of CBS in a research report on Friday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of CBS from $90.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 13th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.10.

In other news, Director Gary L. Countryman sold 4,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $235,388.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 63,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,258,362.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Anschell sold 20,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $1,038,780.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,469.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CBS stock opened at $47.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38. CBS Co. has a 12 month low of $41.38 and a 12 month high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.26.

CBS (NYSE:CBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 14th. The media conglomerate reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. CBS had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 83.61%. CBS’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBS Co. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. CBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.87%.

CBS Corporation operates as a mass media company worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; produces, acquires, and/or distributes programming, including series, specials, news, and public affairs; operates online content networks for information and entertainment; produces theatrical films; and digital streaming services.

