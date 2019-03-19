Celestica Inc (CLS) Receives $10.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Celestica Inc (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CLS shares. TD Securities lowered their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Macquarie downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Celestica from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 1st. Scotiabank downgraded Celestica from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Celestica in a report on Tuesday, February 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $91,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 10,347.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 12,003 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Celestica by 100.2% during the fourth quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 22,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 11,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLS opened at $8.76 on Friday. Celestica has a 1 year low of $7.53 and a 1 year high of $12.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 0.83.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.33. Celestica had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Celestica will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides design, manufacturing, hardware platform, and supply chain solutions in Canada and internationally. The company offers a range of services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing, assembly and test, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, and after-market repair and return services.

