Cellectis SA Expected to Earn FY2019 Earnings of ($2.90) Per Share (CLLS)

Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Cellectis in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($2.90) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.23). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cellectis’ Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.29 EPS.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.14. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 362.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 million.

CLLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cellectis from $37.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 24th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cellectis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Cellectis stock opened at $19.75 on Monday. Cellectis has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $792.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.23 and a beta of 1.76.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLLS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 24,158.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after buying an additional 48,317 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 504,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $14,250,000 after buying an additional 61,235 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 420,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,871,000 after buying an additional 35,363 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Cellectis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,120,000. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 27.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 447,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,642,000 after buying an additional 96,096 shares during the period. 27.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

