Celsius Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (CEL)

Celsius (CURRENCY:CEL) traded 26.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 19th. One Celsius token can now be bought for approximately $0.0584 or 0.00001445 BTC on exchanges. Celsius has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $69,592.00 worth of Celsius was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Celsius has traded up 47.8% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Celsius Token Profile

Celsius’ genesis date was April 11th, 2018. Celsius’ total supply is 700,000,000 tokens. Celsius’ official website is celsius.network. Celsius’ official message board is celsius.network/blog. Celsius’ official Twitter account is @CelsiusNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celsius

Celsius can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celsius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celsius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celsius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

