Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

According to Zacks, “Cementos Pacasmayo is a cement company engaged in the distribution and selling of cement and cement-related materials, such as concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete in the North region of Peru. The Company also produces and sells quicklime for use in mining. Cementos Pacasmayo is based in Santiago de Surco, Peru. “

Get Cementos Pacasmayo alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on CPAC. HSBC upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Santander upgraded shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Cementos Pacasmayo from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of Cementos Pacasmayo stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $822.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.77. Cementos Pacasmayo has a 52 week low of $8.96 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $101.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.48 million. Cementos Pacasmayo had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 7.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cementos Pacasmayo will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cementos Pacasmayo stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Cementos Pacasmayo (NYSE:CPAC) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 39,877 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000. Institutional investors own 4.16% of the company’s stock.

Cementos Pacasmayo Company Profile

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in the northern region of Peru. The company operates in three segments: Cement, Concrete and Blocks; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. It produces cement for various uses, such as residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in large construction sites; concrete blocks, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete blocks for structural and non-structural uses; and cement based products, including assembly gravity walls, beams and vaults, precast beams, sheet piles, seawalls, and piles, as well as bathroom and housing units.

Featured Article: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cementos Pacasmayo (CPAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.