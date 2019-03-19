CES Energy Solutions Corp (CEU) to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.05 Per Share, Clarus Securities Forecasts

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Analysts at Clarus Securities issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CES Energy Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 13th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Clarus Securities currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q2 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CEU. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$5.50 to C$4.75 in a report on Thursday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial raised CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 27th. Raymond James lowered CES Energy Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a report on Monday, February 4th. GMP Securities reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark reduced their price objective on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.88.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$2.91 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.46 million and a PE ratio of 17.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.06, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 2.16. CES Energy Solutions has a 52 week low of C$2.79 and a 52 week high of C$6.73.

In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 10,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$28,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,328,872 shares in the company, valued at C$3,840,440.08. Also, insider John Michael Hooks sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.26, for a total value of C$65,214.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,512,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,930,735.98.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

