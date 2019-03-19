CGI (GIB) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.37

CGI Inc (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $68.37 and last traded at $67.86, with a volume of 5073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.78.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GIB. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of CGI in a research report on Tuesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CGI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.11% and a net margin of 10.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,764,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 25.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,017,091 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,958,000 after acquiring an additional 413,081 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of CGI by 40.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,322,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,232,000 after acquiring an additional 377,927 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of CGI by 134.8% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 532,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,340,000 after acquiring an additional 305,959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CGI in the third quarter valued at about $19,097,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

CGI Company Profile (NYSE:GIB)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

