Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (CHMI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15, Morningstar.com reports. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 175.86%.

CHMI opened at $18.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $295.14 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 0.36. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 52 week low of $17.06 and a 52 week high of $19.35.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.29%.

In other news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $34,840.00. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 9,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,877. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 675.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,643 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 356.7% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 5,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,484 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

CHMI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush set a $20.00 price objective on Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS and Investments in Servicing Related Assets segments. It manages a portfolio of servicing related assets, residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), and prime residential mortgage loans, as well as other residential mortgage assets.

