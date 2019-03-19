China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (ZNH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of China Southern Airlines Co Ltd (NYSE:ZNH) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ZNH shares. ValuEngine downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised China Southern Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 11th. UBS Group downgraded China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Southern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Finally, HSBC raised China Southern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 17th.

Shares of ZNH opened at $40.33 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.45 and a one year high of $63.18.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,996 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 9,180 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 3,115.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of China Southern Airlines by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of China Southern Airlines during the 3rd quarter valued at $661,000. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China Southern Airlines Company Profile

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airlines transportation services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other. It offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

