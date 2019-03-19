CI Financial Corp (CIX) Director Sells C$148,149.00 in Stock

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) Director David C. Pauli sold 8,100 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.29, for a total transaction of C$148,149.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 567,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,372,259.

Shares of TSE CIX opened at C$18.39 on Tuesday. CI Financial Corp has a 1 year low of C$16.47 and a 1 year high of C$28.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.94, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.57. The business had revenue of C$529.20 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that CI Financial Corp will post 2.45000014654705 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, January 21st. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, February 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th.

About CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

