CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $106,000 Position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (MBT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO (NYSE:MBT) by 24.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO were worth $106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $592,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new position in Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,697,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

MBT stock opened at $8.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $12.20. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.06.

A number of research firms have commented on MBT. ValuEngine cut shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st.

Mobil’nye Telesistemy PAO Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line, and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. It operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

