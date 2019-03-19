CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $19.55 Million Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 39.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 232,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,270 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Paypal were worth $19,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Truehand Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 448 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC raised its holdings in Paypal by 116.0% in the 4th quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 22,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,853,217.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 312,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,447,951.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Karczmer sold 6,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.25, for a total value of $669,377.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,684,646.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,823 shares of company stock valued at $30,176,386. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PYPL shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up from $95.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective (up from $103.00) on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.47.

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $100.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.02, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.03. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $70.22 and a 1-year high of $101.83.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. Paypal had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 13.31%. Paypal’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Paypal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

