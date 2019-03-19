Cigna Corp (CI) Shares Bought by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 449,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,303 shares during the quarter. Cigna accounts for 0.5% of Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $85,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Cigna by 42,687.1% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 31,752,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 31,678,514 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cigna by 59.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,892,201 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $5,107,369,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021,719 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cigna by 172.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,464,526 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,137,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,726 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in Cigna in the 3rd quarter valued at about $682,210,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cigna by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,521,678 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,048,677,000 after acquiring an additional 2,510,012 shares in the last quarter. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Brian C. Evanko acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $163.40 per share, with a total value of $326,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael W. Triplett sold 9,148 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Monday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.01, for a total transaction of $1,655,879.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,420 shares of company stock valued at $1,886,122 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $167.11 on Tuesday. Cigna Corp has a 1-year low of $162.42 and a 1-year high of $226.60. The company has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 1st. The health services provider reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by ($0.07). Cigna had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $13.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Corp will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 0.28%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Cigna in a research report on Monday, January 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cigna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Monday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.28.

Cigna Corporation, a health services organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Global Health Care, Global Supplemental Benefits, Group Disability and Life, and Other Operations segments. The Global Health Care segment offers medical, dental, behavioral health, vision, and prescription drug benefit plans, as well as health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured customers.

