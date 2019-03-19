Citigroup Inc. Acquires 26,776 Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (PXSV)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PXSV) by 282.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,776 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned about 1.39% of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PXSV. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $290,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $292,000. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 28,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 133,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $30.15 on Tuesday. Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $33.62.

About Invesco Russell 2000 Pure Value ETF

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

