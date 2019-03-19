Citigroup Inc. Has $1.01 Million Position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (BEDU)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR (NYSE:BEDU) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 109,185 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,198 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs worth $1,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 14.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,643,000 after purchasing an additional 37,039 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the third quarter worth about $1,674,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 26.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs by 182.9% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 19,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Bright Scholar Education Holdngs during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

BEDU opened at $10.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 1.23. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $20.95.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs (NYSE:BEDU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.43 million for the quarter. Bright Scholar Education Holdngs had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 10.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Ltd-ADR will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BEDU. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Bright Scholar Education Holdngs in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Bright Scholar Education Holdngs has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.25.

Bright Scholar Education Holdngs Profile

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited operates K-12 schools in China. Its schools comprise international schools, bilingual schools, and kindergartens. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including international camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

