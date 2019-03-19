Citigroup Lowers Merus (MRUS) Price Target to $16.00

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on MRUS. BidaskClub raised shares of Merus from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merus from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Merus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Merus currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.67.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS stock opened at $13.00 on Friday. Merus has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.12 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of -0.12.

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter. Merus had a negative return on equity of 55.96% and a negative net margin of 140.49%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Merus will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth $537,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 33.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth $2,104,000. Finally, Aquilo Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merus by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Aquilo Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,713 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,577,000 after buying an additional 44,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.76% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus NV is a clinical-stage immune-oncology company, which engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its pipeline includes Biclonics for solid and hematological tumors. The company was founded by Ton Logtenberg on June 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, Netherlands.

Featured Article: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.