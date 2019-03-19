Citizens Financial Group Inc (CFG) Shares Sold by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management cut its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,351 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,451 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $11,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. PRW Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Exane Asset Management acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 64.8% during the fourth quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CFG traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $36.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 93,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,593,064. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $27.62 and a 12-month high of $45.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised Citizens Financial Group to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.91.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provide retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

