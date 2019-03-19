Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $358,000 in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock

Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after buying an additional 425,007 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 36,946,069 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,566,295,000 after buying an additional 425,007 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,996,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,064,239,000 after buying an additional 1,587,214 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 18,918.6% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,462,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 23,339,116 shares during the period. Finally, Lunia Capital LP boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 14,251.9% during the fourth quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 18,367,683 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,368,000 after buying an additional 18,239,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.87.

Shares of ADP opened at $154.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.96. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $109.14 and a 12-month high of $155.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 51.92%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.64%.

In related news, VP Brock Albinson sold 4,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total value of $566,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jan Siegmund sold 36,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $5,279,163.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,577,004.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 121,589 shares of company stock valued at $17,276,746. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Claybrook Capital LLC Invests $358,000 in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/claybrook-capital-llc-invests-358000-in-automatic-data-processing-adp-stock.html.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.