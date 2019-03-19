Clipper Coin Market Capitalization Hits $3.47 Million (CCCX)

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCCX) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. Clipper Coin has a total market cap of $3.47 million and approximately $8,639.00 worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Clipper Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsuper, IDCM and FCoin. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $706.44 or 0.17558150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00049375 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000368 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00001216 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00068464 BTC.

Oyster (PRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00008001 BTC.

About Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin (CCCX) is a token. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,603,641,396 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Buying and Selling Clipper Coin

Clipper Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

