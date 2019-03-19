Cloudera Inc (CLDR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 18,786,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539,355 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Cloudera worth $207,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 45,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 52.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Cloudera by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cloudera from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Nomura set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Cloudera to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.44.

CLDR stock opened at $11.80 on Tuesday. Cloudera Inc has a 12 month low of $10.07 and a 12 month high of $22.42.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.16). Cloudera had a negative net margin of 41.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.06%. The company had revenue of $144.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cloudera Inc will post -0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides platform for machine learning and analytics in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. Its platform delivers an integrated suite of capabilities for data management, machine learning, and analytics to customers for transforming their businesses.

