CM Finance (CMFN) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CM Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

Get CM Finance alerts:

Shares of CM Finance stock opened at $7.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $104.83 million, a PE ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.46. CM Finance has a 1-year low of $5.58 and a 1-year high of $9.90.

CM Finance (NASDAQ:CMFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.80 million. CM Finance had a positive return on equity of 11.60% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. On average, analysts predict that CM Finance will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CM Finance during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in CM Finance by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in CM Finance by 123.5% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 15,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in CM Finance by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 27,759 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in CM Finance by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 29,700 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.21% of the company’s stock.

About CM Finance

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

See Also: Momentum Investing

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for CM Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CM Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.