CME Group Inc (CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman Sells 3,000 Shares

CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.91, for a total transaction of $503,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,682,650.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $169.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 24.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.31. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $153.90 and a 1-year high of $197.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 45.53% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that CME Group Inc will post 7.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Friday, February 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $184.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Monday, December 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CME Group in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of CME Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 9th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $204.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CME Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in CME Group by 18,502.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,220,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 16,133,266 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in CME Group by 107.8% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,906,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,856,427,000 after buying an additional 5,658,108 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in CME Group by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,198,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,984,000 after buying an additional 3,310,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $597,417,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its position in CME Group by 18.3% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,425,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,554,000 after buying an additional 2,383,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.94% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

