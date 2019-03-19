CMS Energy (CMS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “CMS Energy incurs significant costs related to the construction, operation, and closure of solid waste disposal facilities for coal ash. It estimates to incur cost of removal expenditures to comply with regulations relating to ash disposal worth $215 million from 2018 through 2022. CMS Energy’s businesses are sensitive to commodity prices. An upward movement in fuel prices might increase the company’s cost of operations. Also, an adverse decision in regulatory cases might negatively impact CMS Energy’s earnings. In the past three months, shares of CMS Energy has underperformed its industry. However, the company’s regulated electric power operations in Michigan generate a relatively stable and growing earnings stream.”

CMS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.42.

NYSE:CMS traded down $0.82 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.50. 61,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,304,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.19. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $42.52 and a twelve month high of $55.68.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 9.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Catherine M. Reynolds sold 8,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.02, for a total transaction of $434,074.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 129,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,860,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 4,803.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,513,878 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 92.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates in three segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. The segment generates electricity through coal, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

