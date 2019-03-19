Coatue Management LLC Buys 2,794 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (KSS)

Coatue Management LLC boosted its stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 64.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,125 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,794 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $11,492,000. Restructuring Capital Associates LP boosted its position in Kohl’s by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Restructuring Capital Associates LP now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in Kohl’s by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 97,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,491,000 after acquiring an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the fourth quarter valued at $1,138,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Kohl’s by 202.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 8,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 5,697 shares during the last quarter.

KSS stock opened at $69.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $57.89 and a 1 year high of $83.28.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 16.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Kohl’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.57%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Kohl’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Kohl’s in a research report on Friday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.58.

Kohl's Corporation operates as an omni-channel retailer in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. As of February 3, 2018, it operated 1,158 department stores; a Website Kohls.com; and 12 FILA outlets, and 4 Off-Aisle clearance centers.

