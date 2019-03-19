Coatue Management LLC Has $235,000 Position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (HIBB)

Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the quarter. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Hibbett Sports were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 464.0% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the fourth quarter worth $147,000.

HIBB stock opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $337.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.73. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $29.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Hibbett Sports from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hibbett Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Hibbett Sports Profile

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. As of March 28, 2018, it operated approximately 1,000 stores primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

