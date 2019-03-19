Coatue Management LLC Has $352,000 Stake in Texas Roadhouse Inc (TXRH)

Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse Inc (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 75.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,145,000 after acquiring an additional 14,850 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 22,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 22,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 248.9% in the 4th quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 126,332 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 90,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 4th quarter worth about $1,355,000. 88.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXRH stock opened at $60.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.68. Texas Roadhouse Inc has a 12 month low of $55.75 and a 12 month high of $75.24.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $605.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.06 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse Inc will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

TXRH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, January 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 22nd. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Roadhouse has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.71.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, President Scott Matthew Colosi sold 34,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.39, for a total transaction of $2,136,670.33. Following the transaction, the president now owns 121,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,397.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of February 19, 2019, it owned and operated approximately 580 restaurants. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

