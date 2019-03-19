Cogeco Communications Inc (CCA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Cogeco Communications Inc (TSE:CCA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$87.38.

CCA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$70.00 to C$73.00 in a research note on Monday, January 14th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cogeco Communications in a research note on Monday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$85.00 to C$94.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 28th.

TSE CCA opened at C$84.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.26. Cogeco Communications has a twelve month low of C$61.68 and a twelve month high of C$86.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.78.

Cogeco Communications (TSE:CCA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 10th. The company reported C$1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.50 by C($0.09). The company had revenue of C$643.33 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cogeco Communications will post 6.8200006225794 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cogeco Communications

Cogeco Communications Inc operates as a communications corporation in North America. The company operates in three segments: Canadian Broadband Services; American Broadband Services; and Business Information and Communications Technology Services. It offers digital video and programming services, such as basic services, digital tier packages, discretionary services, pay-per-view channels, video-on-demand services, high definition and 4K television services, and advanced video services; Internet services; and telephony services to residential customers comprising direct international calling, international long distance plans, voicemail, and other custom calling features.

