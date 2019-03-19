Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (RQI) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Inc.

Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc (NYSE:RQI) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty were worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RQI. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,178,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,207,000 after acquiring an additional 100,888 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 214.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 122,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 83,343 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 271,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 76,972 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty by 129.7% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 114,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 64,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orinda Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $586,000.

Shares of NYSE:RQI opened at $12.41 on Tuesday. Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Inc has a 12 month low of $9.84 and a 12 month high of $12.64.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 12th.

About Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty

Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

