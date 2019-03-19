Colfax Corp Forecasted to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.64 Per Share (CFX)

Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2019 earnings estimates for shares of Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond forecasts that the industrial products company will earn $0.64 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.62 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $985.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.49 million. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 3.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CFX. Barclays raised Colfax from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $28.70 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Colfax from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, December 31st. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “average” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Colfax in a research report on Monday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.91.

CFX opened at $29.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $18.95 and a fifty-two week high of $37.05.

In related news, CEO Ian Brander sold 4,260 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $115,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $590,870.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 22,553 shares of Colfax stock in a transaction on Monday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.36, for a total value of $481,732.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,215,962.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,479 shares of company stock valued at $667,444. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Colfax by 166,250.0% during the third quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 3,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in Colfax during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Colfax by 457.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates through Air and Gas Handling, and Fabrication Technology segments. The Air and Gas Handling segment designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains heavy-duty fans, rotary heat exchangers, blowers, and compressors.

