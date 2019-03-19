Columbia Banking System Inc to Post Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts (COLB)

Columbia Banking System Inc (NASDAQ:COLB) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2019 EPS estimates for Columbia Banking System in a note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Columbia Banking System’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $144.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.88 million. Columbia Banking System had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 29.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share.

COLB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Columbia Banking System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 15th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 14th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Columbia Banking System currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.33.

Shares of COLB stock opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Columbia Banking System has a 12-month low of $31.35 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 6th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Columbia Banking System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 45.34%.

In other news, COO Clint Stein sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.32, for a total transaction of $25,176.24. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $944,358.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 17,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Columbia Banking System by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Columbia Banking System in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 90.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbia Banking System Company Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

