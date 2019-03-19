Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in bluebird bio Inc (BLUE)

Comerica Bank cut its position in bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BLUE. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 1,540.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

In other news, insider Nick Leschly sold 7,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.64, for a total value of $837,981.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,350,302.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Davidson sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.82, for a total value of $751,032.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,537,540.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,826 shares of company stock worth $5,526,727 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BLUE opened at $156.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.64. bluebird bio Inc has a twelve month low of $87.49 and a twelve month high of $200.61.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.83) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.06 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 32.15% and a negative net margin of 1,018.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 357.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.52) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that bluebird bio Inc will post -11.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BLUE shares. BidaskClub lowered bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. Leerink Swann started coverage on bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded bluebird bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. bluebird bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.12.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/comerica-bank-lowers-holdings-in-bluebird-bio-inc-blue.html.

bluebird bio Company Profile

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for bluebird bio Inc (NASDAQ:BLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.