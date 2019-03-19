Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (CBSH) Insider Patricia R. Kellerhals Sells 851 Shares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) insider Patricia R. Kellerhals sold 851 shares of Commerce Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $52,055.67. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $374,788.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of CBSH stock traded down $0.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $61.38. 10,041 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,465. The company has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.75. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.40 and a 12-month high of $72.55.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The firm had revenue of $345.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is an increase from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 27.51%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $60.43 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Friday, January 11th. Stephens reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research note on Wednesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 224.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 9,859.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 164,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,843,000 after purchasing an additional 162,585 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 69,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $462,000. Finally, ING Groep NV purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $370,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online, mobile, and telephone banking services.

