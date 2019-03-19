Commerzbank’s (CBK) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

Commerzbank (ETR:CBK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at DZ Bank in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 18th. Independent Research set a €7.70 ($8.95) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €9.50 ($11.05) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.50 ($9.88) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €9.01 ($10.48).

Shares of ETR CBK opened at €7.66 ($8.91) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95. Commerzbank has a 52-week low of €5.50 ($6.40) and a 52-week high of €12.09 ($14.05).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

