Commonwealth Bank of Australia Boosts Stake in Janus Henderson Group PLC (JHG)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in Janus Henderson Group PLC (NYSE:JHG) by 59.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,046.4% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1,972.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,481,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,410,256 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. 58.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JHG. ValuEngine raised Janus Henderson Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Janus Henderson Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $24.41 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Janus Henderson Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.79.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $25.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Janus Henderson Group PLC has a 12-month low of $19.00 and a 12-month high of $34.99.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $545.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.57 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 22.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group PLC will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 14th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.55%.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

