Commonwealth Bank of Australia Increases Holdings in Science Applications International Corp (SAIC)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its position in Science Applications International Corp (NYSE:SAIC) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Science Applications International were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc lifted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 3,001 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $289,000. Institutional investors own 68.08% of the company’s stock.

Science Applications International stock opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.56. Science Applications International Corp has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $93.31.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co restated a “hold” rating on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Friday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.29.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. Its offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure.

