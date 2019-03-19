Commonwealth Bank of Australia Reduces Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (GFI)

Commonwealth Bank of Australia reduced its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 103,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gold Fields by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,856,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,996 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 31,183,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,446,756 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gold Fields by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,944,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,846,000 after purchasing an additional 19,651,290 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gold Fields by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 19,795,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gold Fields by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,546,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327,118 shares during the last quarter. 41.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gold Fields alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Gold Fields from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $4.10 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Gold Fields from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $3.00 price target on Gold Fields and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

GFI opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a 52-week low of $2.20 and a 52-week high of $4.45.

The business also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0141 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/commonwealth-bank-of-australia-reduces-holdings-in-gold-fields-limited-gfi.html.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Further Reading: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Fields Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Fields and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.