Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,652 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 20,535,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,509,974,000 after purchasing an additional 336,122 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 16,320,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,200,081,000 after purchasing an additional 265,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,648,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $997,390,000 after acquiring an additional 261,923 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,368,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $321,237,000 after acquiring an additional 78,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 6,357.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 2,886,607 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,903 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

In related news, insider Jeffrey S. Musser sold 2,725 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $203,203.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,372,237.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 1,960 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.09, for a total transaction of $151,096.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,452.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,217 in the last three months. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on EXPD shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $78.00 price target (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $77.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.57.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. Expeditors International of Washington has a twelve month low of $60.80 and a twelve month high of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.82.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.17. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 31.62%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WARNING: “Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Expeditors International of Washington (EXPD)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2019/03/19/commonwealth-equity-services-llc-has-1-13-million-position-in-expeditors-international-of-washington-expd.html.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.