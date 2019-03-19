Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 320 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (FBHS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc (NYSE:FBHS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,204,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $848,454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,216 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 239.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,103,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $57,754,000 after purchasing an additional 777,948 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 23,019.0% in the third quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 645,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,810,000 after purchasing an additional 642,920 shares during the last quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 101.3% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 948,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,657,000 after purchasing an additional 477,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 1,495.8% in the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 411,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after purchasing an additional 385,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

FBHS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Sunday, December 9th. Bank of America upgraded Fortune Brands Home & Security from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $49.00 price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortune Brands Home & Security presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.27.

In other news, VP Danny Luburic sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $93,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $46.44 on Tuesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.27 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90. The stock has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.08). Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security Inc will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in four segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Doors, and Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities for the kitchen, bath, and other parts of the home directly to kitchen and bath dealers, home centers, wholesalers, and builders in North America.

