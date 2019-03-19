Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Reduces Position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (XHB)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 9,974 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $232,000.

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $38.21 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $42.02.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.0942 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

