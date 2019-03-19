Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) Shares Bought by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $3,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,522,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $438,591,000 after purchasing an additional 143,016 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 5,628,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $343,714,000 after purchasing an additional 104,088 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its position in shares of Community Bank System by 68,296.1% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 949,338 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,976,000 after purchasing an additional 947,950 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 757,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,278,000 after acquiring an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark E. Tryniski sold 11,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.11, for a total value of $706,128.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,421,958.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CBU opened at $62.71 on Tuesday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.26 and a twelve month high of $67.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.94.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Community Bank System had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 28.74%. The firm had revenue of $141.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Community Bank System’s payout ratio is presently 45.10%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 6th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Wednesday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Community Bank System Profile

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

