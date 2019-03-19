Comparing Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) and Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (DPZUF)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) and Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 7.09% 34.20% 13.43% Domino’s Pizza Enterprises N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

83.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Domino’s Pizza Enterprises, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cracker Barrel Old Country Store 2 3 2 0 2.00 Domino’s Pizza Enterprises 2 0 0 0 1.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus price target of $162.54, indicating a potential upside of 3.86%. Given Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and Domino’s Pizza Enterprises’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cracker Barrel Old Country Store $3.03 billion 1.24 $247.62 million $8.87 17.64 Domino’s Pizza Enterprises N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has higher revenue and earnings than Domino’s Pizza Enterprises.

Dividends

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays an annual dividend of $5.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises does not pay a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store pays out 56.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store beats Domino’s Pizza Enterprises on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items. As of September 20, 2018, the company operated 655 Cracker Barrel Old Country stores in 45 states. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, Tennessee.

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Luxembourg, and Germany, as well as franchises retail pizza stores. It operates a network of approximately 2,400 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited is based in Brisbane, Australia.

