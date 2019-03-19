Comparing Endocyte (ECYT) & Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (IMMY)

Endocyte (NASDAQ:ECYT) and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IMMY) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Endocyte and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Endocyte 0 2 2 0 2.50 Imprimis Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Endocyte presently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of ∞. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $10.75, indicating a potential upside of ∞.

Volatility & Risk

Endocyte has a beta of -0.01, indicating that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -1.06, indicating that its share price is 206% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Endocyte and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Endocyte $70,000.00 0.00 -$55.06 million ($1.00) N/A Imprimis Pharmaceuticals $26.77 million 0.00 -$11.98 million ($0.60) N/A

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Endocyte.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Endocyte shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.1% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 10.7% of Endocyte shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.8% of Imprimis Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Endocyte and Imprimis Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Endocyte -32,296.09% -21.19% -20.55% Imprimis Pharmaceuticals -16.81% -231.16% -25.18%

Summary

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals beats Endocyte on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Endocyte

Endocyte, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted therapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company uses its technology to create novel small molecule drug conjugates (SMDCs) and companion imaging agents. It is developing Vintafolide, a SMDC that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat non-small cell lung cancer; EC1456, which is in Phase I dose escalation trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; and EC1169, a tubulysin therapeutic that is in Phase I dose escalation trial to treat advanced metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer. The company's products in pre-clinical development include EC2629, a folate receptor-targeted SMDC for use in treating cancer; EC2319 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases; EC0371 for treating polycystic kidney disease; and SMDC bi-specific adaptor chimeric antigen receptor T-cell for the treatment of immunotherapy in cancer. Endocyte, Inc. has a collaboration agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Master License Agreement with Purdue Research Foundation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Research GmbH; and Nihon Medi-Physic Co., LTD. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in West Lafayette, Indiana.

About Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an ophthalmology-focused pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, production, and sale of medications to physicians and patients in the United States. It offers ophthalmology focused compounding formulations; and sterile and non-sterile compounded medications. The company also develops and commercializes therapeutics for the ocular surface diseases. In addition, it provides patent-pending preservative-free topical eye drop drug candidates, including SURF-100, an immunosuppressive drug that inhibits t-cell proliferation and replication in the dry eye disease (DED); SURF-200 for the patients with episodic DED; and SURF-300, a combination of a low-dose of doxycycline and a proprietary powderized triglyceride Omega-3 for the refractory DED patients with chronic DED symptoms. The company was formerly known as Transdel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in February 2012. Imprimis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

