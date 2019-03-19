Comparing Hurco Companies (HURC) and International Isotopes (INIS)

Hurco Companies (NASDAQ:HURC) and International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Hurco Companies has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, International Isotopes has a beta of -0.46, indicating that its share price is 146% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.6% of Hurco Companies shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Hurco Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of International Isotopes shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Hurco Companies and International Isotopes, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hurco Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A International Isotopes 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Hurco Companies and International Isotopes’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hurco Companies $300.67 million 0.94 $21.49 million N/A N/A International Isotopes $7.42 million 3.90 -$3.75 million N/A N/A

Hurco Companies has higher revenue and earnings than International Isotopes.

Dividends

Hurco Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. International Isotopes does not pay a dividend. Hurco Companies has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Hurco Companies and International Isotopes’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hurco Companies 8.23% 11.61% 8.17% International Isotopes -14.52% -303.53% -11.31%

Summary

Hurco Companies beats International Isotopes on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Hurco Companies Company Profile

Hurco Companies, Inc., an industrial technology company, designs, manufactures, and sells computerized machine tools to companies in the metal cutting industry worldwide. The company offers general purpose computerized machine tools, such as vertical machining centers and turning centers. It also provides computer numerical control (CNC) machine tools; machine tools with computer control systems; and industry standard CNC controls, including Fanuc, Siemens, Mitsubishi, or Heidenhain. In addition, the company offers Autobend, a computer control system for metal bending press brake machines; software option products for part programming; and LCM machine tool components and accessories, including CNC rotary and tilt tables, and swivel heads and electro-spindles. Further, it provides installation, warranty, operator training, and customer support services; and sells software options, computer control upgrades, accessories, and replacement parts for its products. The company serves precision tool, die, and mold manufacturers; independent job shops; and specialized short-run production applications, as well as original equipment manufacturers of new metal fabrication machine tools. It sells its products through independent agents and distributors; and direct sales and service organizations under the Hurco, Milltronics, and Takumi brands. Hurco Companies, Inc. was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

International Isotopes Company Profile

International Isotopes, Inc. manufactures and sells nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards, cobalt teletherapy sources, and radioisotopes and radiochemicals for medical research, pharmacy compounding, and clinical applications. The company operates in six segments: Nuclear Medicine Standards, Cobalt Products, Radiochemical Products, Fluorine Products, Radiological Services, and Transportation. The Nuclear Medicine Standards segment manufactures sources and standards associated with single photon emission computed tomography imaging, patient positioning, and calibration or operational testing of dose measuring equipment for the nuclear pharmacy industry. It offers flood sources, dose calibrators, rod sources, flexible and rigid rulers, spot markers, pen point markers, and various specialty design items. The Cobalt Products segment produces bulk cobalt; fabricates cobalt capsules for radiation therapy or various industrial applications; and recycles expended cobalt sources. The Radiochemical Products segment produces and distributes various isotopically pure radiochemicals for medical, industrial, and research applications. It provides iodine-131 radiochemical for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases of the thyroid gland, such as graves' disease, thyroid cancer, and hyperthyroidism, as well as for breast, lung, prostate, and ovarian cancers. The Fluorine Products segment offers products that are used to support the production and sale of gases produced using its fluorine extraction process. The Radiological Services segment decommissions disused irradiation units, performs sealed source exchanges in irradiation and therapy units, and processes gemstones. The Transportation segment provides transportation services for hazardous and non-hazardous cargo materials. The company sells its products directly to end users and distributors. International Isotopes, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Idaho Falls, Idaho.

