Conagra Brands Inc (CAG) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. Conagra Brands posted earnings per share of $0.61 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Conagra Brands.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 20th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.12. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAG. Credit Suisse Group set a $35.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Wednesday, December 19th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Conagra Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.40.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $23.07 on Tuesday. Conagra Brands has a 52 week low of $20.22 and a 52 week high of $39.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after acquiring an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 45,019,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,309,000 after acquiring an additional 362,347 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 66.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,151,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467,041 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,464,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,556,000 after acquiring an additional 957,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,347,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327,796 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conagra Brands (CAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.