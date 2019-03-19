Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (SYRS)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SYRS) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYRS. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 10,995 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 18,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $502,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SYRS. Roth Capital set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “mkt outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 8th. Oppenheimer set a $13.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Syros Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.29.

In related news, major shareholder Venture Fund Vii L.P. Arch sold 167,503 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $1,311,548.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SYRS stock opened at $8.96 on Tuesday. Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $5.17 and a 52 week high of $13.86. The firm has a market cap of $290.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.05). Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,038.00% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The business had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.40 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Syros Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for cancer and monogenic diseases, and building a pipeline of gene control medicines. Its lead product candidates include SY-1425, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for genomically defined subsets of patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and myelodysplastic syndrome; and SY-1365, a selective CDK7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial that is used for treating patients with solid tumors and blood cancers, including ovarian cancer, breast cancer, and AML.

