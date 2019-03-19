Consensus Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges (SEN)

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 19th. Consensus has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and approximately $19,265.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Consensus token can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. In the last seven days, Consensus has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Consensus alerts:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00006157 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00013372 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00148408 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00002613 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 51.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000304 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000097 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000825 BTC.

Consensus Profile

Consensus (CRYPTO:SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,627,253,128 tokens. Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Consensus is consensus.ai.

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Consensus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Consensus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Consensus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Consensus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.