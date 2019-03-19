Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STZ. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,093,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,825,000 after buying an additional 687,703 shares during the period. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 98.6% during the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 1,299,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,123,000 after buying an additional 644,939 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 689.3% during the third quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,013,000 after buying an additional 510,376 shares during the period. Third Point LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 20.0% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,488,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $55,937,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STZ opened at $171.08 on Tuesday. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.37 and a 52-week high of $236.62. The stock has a market cap of $32.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 9th. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.33. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 35.27%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 11th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is presently 10.67%.

STZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $300.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $289.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, January 10th. Finally, HSBC raised Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $227.52.

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $140,170.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,550 shares in the company, valued at $3,556,177.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barry A. Fromberg sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.72, for a total value of $262,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,186,892.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company sells wine across various categories, including table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands, as well as Funky Buddha, Obregon Brewery, and Ballast Point brands.

